MumFeast hits downtown New Bern streets Friday and Saturday for more food and fun

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Mumfest wrapped up last Sunday but MumMonth is still going strong.

MumFeast is this Friday and Saturday in the downtown New Bern area. Events were scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m.

The block party event is back for its second year of fun and food in historic Downtown New Bern this weekend. Restaurants will be participating in street dining with family-friendly activities and entertainment all weekend long.

“We were crazy girl,” Summer La Fave, a server at M.J.’s Raw Bar & Grille said about last weekend’s crowds. “We did have four servers, so it wasn’t too much for us to handle, but it was crazy.”

During MumFeast, there will be live music, a food truck rodeo located in the Talbot Lot (corner of South Front Street and Craven Street) and over 20 vendors, including children’s clothing, body products, candles, woodworking, jewelry, art, accessories, clothing and more. Guests are encouraged to also dine and shop at the local restaurants, unique stores, galleries and boutiques.

The 200-300 blocks of Middle Street and 300-400 blocks of Pollock Street will be closed to traffic during the weekend events.

Crowds are a welcome sight in the downtown area for people like LaFave as the city continues a positive move back after the devastation of Hurricane Florence in 2018.

“Especially with Florence, COVID, everything that’s hit us, it’s good to see the locals and even non-locals coming together and having fun,” La Fave said.

Lynn Harakal with Swiss Bear said some businesses are facing staffing shortages as they prepare for another big weekend but restaurant owners and workers say it’s nothing they can’t handle.

“Everybody’s doing their best to get their staffing up for this weekend and last weekend as well because they’re both big weekends for them,” Harakal said.

Events run from 5 p.m. Friday until 10 p.m. Saturday Below is a schedule of events that people can enjoy during that period.

Friday

6 pm – 7:30 pm Bridge Atlantic

8 pm – 9:30 pm The Bonafides

Saturday

11 am – noon Justin Castellano

12:30 pm – 1:30 pm Tommy Duzan

2 pm – 3 pm Bridge Atlantic

3:30 pm – 5 pm Joe Baez Band

5:30 pm – 7 pm US Fleet Forces 4 Star Edition

7:30 pm – 9 pm Jim Kohler Band

Bear Plaza Schedule

1:30 pm – 2:30 pm Alisa Mike

3 pm – 4:30 pm US Fleet Forces Woodwind Quartet