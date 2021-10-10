MumFest back in big way in New Bern; event continues Sunday

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) — MumFest made its comeback on Saturday in New Bern. Vendors told 9 on Your Side that it was great to be back to an event that has always provided them a huge day of sales.

“This will help my business. I’ve done probably up to like 60 or 70 shows so far. All of my shows this year since March have been up like one and a half times from 2019, said Todd Starnes from Greg’s Art and Garden out of Covington, Ky.

In the midst of selling art to a long line of customers, Starnes said that even with all the events he does throughout the year, MumFest is one of his top five when it comes to bringing in money.

“It’s great to be back … 2020 was a rough year, 2021 it’s been way above what we expected,” Starnes said. “It’s great to come back to New Bern. It’s typically one of my top five shows and I do 90 shows a year.”

Renee Franklin, New Bern local and owner of Franklin’s Antique Mall, said the festival changes her clientele but she enjoys it and loves meeting all the new people.

“It definitely changes it, because it brings a lot of out of towners … a lot of walkers … business is really good, and we appreciate the effort the city makes to bring business to downtown New Bern,” said Franklin.

The streets were lined with people waiting to get a picture under the MumFest Arch, but that was just the beginning. Throughout the day, performances, displays, vendors, rides, music and much more filled downtown New Bern.

The festivities will continue through Sunday. It will pick up on Oct. 16-17, all leading up to an iconic Nelly concert on October 29.