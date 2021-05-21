MumFest is finalist for Carolina Country award

NEW BERN, N.C. — MumFest has been nominated as a finalist for Finest Festival in Carolina Country’s Finest Awards 2021 contest.

New Bern has previously won the NC based publication’s categories for Finest Main Street or Downtown and Finest Festival (MumFest) in 2020.

“We continue to work hard every year to bring guests the best festival experience, no matter the circumstances,” said Swiss Bear Executive Director Lynne Harakal. “Our board of directors are very active in developing creative initiatives that make the festival bigger and better each year.”

Last year, MumFest was reimagined as MumFeast! with an expansion of outdoor street dining, along with a limited number of artisan and food vendors, safely distanced across Downtown. MumFeast! was held for five weekends during the month of October instead of over a single weekend to help disperse crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 MumFest will look much more similar to years past — hundreds of vendors that will provide the ultimate shopping and festival dining experience — including bringing back the carnival rides and games as well as the famous MumArch and maze located in Union Point Park.

“It’s great to be able to move forward with the festival looking and feeling quite a bit more normal,” Harakal said. “We know our community loves it and many of our vendors rely on this quality and size of the festival, so we are happy to continue producing award-winning weekends.”

To cast your vote for MumFest as the Finest Festival, click the above logo or visit CarolinaCountry.com/Finest.

Mumfest 2021 will be held Oct. 9-10 in Downtown New Bern. Vendor applications and sponsorship information are available on MumFest.com.