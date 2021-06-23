MumFest returns to downtown New Bern in 2021

NEW BERN, N.C. – Swiss Bear, Inc., the Main Street organization for the City of New Bern, announced that MumFest 2021 will be on Saturday, October 9, and Sunday, October 10.

This year’s festival will return with its normal layout and experience. It will be similar to previous years with over 175 artisan and food vendors, live music and entertainment, beer gardens, as well as a carnival experience with family-friendly games and amusement park rides.

Last year’s reimagined event, “MumFeast!” will also return the weekend of October 15th and 16th to include street cafes, artisans, food trucks, and mums that will decorate Downtown all month long – including the now famous MumArch at Union Point Park.

Executive Director Lynne Harakal says, “We are thrilled to get back to a more typical MumFest experience. Although last year was challenging, we had the opportunity to introduce MumFeast! which was a huge success. This year we plan to add MumFeast! to our October calendar. So MumFeast! will be the weekend after MumFest, giving us two great back-to-back weekends in Downtown New Bern!”

While the State of North Carolina has been returning to a sense of normalcy, the Swiss Bear Board of Directors has been working diligently to ensure the festival moves forward as it has done in both the wake of Hurricane Florence and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lynne continues, “We keep getting thrown these curveballs and our community knocks it out of the park with their support. I think they will be very happy with this year’s festival – we have some major surprises to announce over the next month or two!”

MumFest expects over 100,000 people each year over the two-day span of the festival that encompasses most of the immediate downtown area. Additional information on the schedule of events, parking, vendors, and more will be available as the event gets closer and on MumFest.com.