MumMonth concludes with Nelly concert on Friday in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. — MumMonth continues with a colossal shining star of the R&B music industry right here in New Bern on Friday: Nelly.

The three-time Grammy winning, multi-platinum, four-time American Music Award winner is bringing a show unlike any other he has staged previously—an edgy mix of country, hip hop, rap and R&B.

“The show has a distinctly rock-n-roll presentation,” Nelly told Swiss Bear Inc.

The concert, which is being offered up by Swiss Bear, Inc., the Main Street organization for the City of New Bern and 95.1 WRNS, opens its gates in Lawson Creek Park at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. The first performer is local singer Jake Sutton, followed by Walker County, then Bryan Mayer singing the national anthem before Nelly performs.

Tickets are still available online at ETix.com.

“We’re beyond thrilled to continue the legacy of the MumFest concerts with great artists, and Nelly is probably the biggest artist we’ve ever had come to New Bern,” said Buddy Bengel, the MumFest concert organizer

For Nelly fans, the performance promises to deliver his classic hits like “Hot in Herre” and “Dilemma” as well as new favorites like “Cool Again” with Kane Brown or “Good Times Roll” with Jimmie Allen. The show will also feature songs from his latest album, Heartland, including his new No. 1 hit, “Lil Bit.”

But of course, Nelly himself sums it up the best.

“No matter what you listen to, everyone likes to party, and to celebrate the same way,” Nelly said.

The MumFest concert is being presented by Riverside Auto.