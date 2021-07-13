NBPD hosts summer camp to connect kids with officers

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Kids in New Bern are getting the chance to learn more about their local law enforcement while they soak up some summer fun.

Officers in New Bern are halfway through their “Police and Children – Together Everyone Achieves More” or PAC-TEAM Summer Camp. School resource officers with the New Bern Police Department have hosted the camp since 2003.

This summer, it’s only six weeks long, but that isn’t stopping the fun. Officers accompany kids on tours of downtown, City Hall and of course, the police station to learn more about the city. They also participate in team-building activities, play games and take field trips to places like the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores.

Understanding the people behind the badge and establishing a level of trust with officers is an important part of the camp, officials said.

“When the kids that come through our program, when they see us later on and see us on the street, they know that we’re approachable, they can talk to us because we’ve had that interaction when we’re not enforcing the law,” said Lt. Donald McInnis.

While the camp is full for the summer, McInnis says parents can keep an eye out at the end of next school year to sign their children up.