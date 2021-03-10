NBPD seek information on anniversary of homicides from March 1999

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department is seeking information on homicides that happened in March 1999.

On March 10, 1999, officers responded to the 2500 block ofNew Bern Avenue in reference to the deaths of New Bern residents 34-year-old Vincent Holt and 39-year-old Debra Swindell.

NBPD says though years have passed, the department remains committed to bringing closure to the case.

Anyone with information should contact the New Bern Police Department at (252)633-2020 or the TIPS line at (252)636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers line at (252)633-5141.