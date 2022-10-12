NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein was in New Bern on Wednesday to discuss the opioid crisis.

Stein got a close-up look at what Craven County was doing to fight the growing problem. He said in 2020, Craven County saw nearly 40 overdose deaths, which is why change is needed. Stein’s office announced last year a $26 billion opioid settlement nationwide. North Carolina is getting $750 million from that settlement, which is being distributed to all 100 counties.

Craven County is expected to get more than $374,000. Several Craven County organizations met with Stein to discuss what resources are already available in the county, from an opioid force to jail services and Narcan distributions. There was also discussion about what to do with the incoming money.

Those discussions continued past noon and would continue before Stein’s next stop, which was slated Contentnea-Savannah K-8 School at 2 p.m. Wednesday to talk to fourth and fifth graders about internet safety.

