NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A cell phone can be a helpful tool, but Attorney General Josh Stein wants to remind parents it can also be a danger for young children.

Educators, parents and youth leadership programs fathered at Grover C. Fields Middle School on Thursday to discuss how social media impacts mental health. Craven County Schools Superintendent Wendy Miller, New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher and Stein led the conversations, wanting to voice their concerns.

Stein discussed how social media can trigger more bullying, violence or eating disorders for young adults as suicide is the second leading cause of death for children ages 10 to 18.

Many Craven County school faculty members highlighted the removal of cell phones during classroom hours this year, which Stein praises, as giving children time to disconnect and focus on learning.

“Social media is an incredible tool that opens up the world to our young people. But it can also be a source of real problems, they can be exposed to things that are not appropriate for teenagers, and they can also create addiction, where they just spend all their time online, which serves to isolate them and create a whole separate type of mental health harm,” said Stein.

Parents in the crowd also brought up how social media has impacted the students of New Bern High School with adults weighing in on the football championship title being stripped.

Stein encourages parents to lead by example and use their social media accounts responsibly. He has hosted several town hall meetings discussing youth internet safety throughout the state.