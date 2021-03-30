NC Commissioner of Insurance recognizes New Bern firefighters, stresses smoke detector importance

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance and state fire marshal Mike Causey made a stop in New Bern on Tuesday and recognized the efforts of the fire department and to talk about a simple way to save lives.

Causey recognized a group of firefighters for their life-saving actions on Jan. 11, when a home on Broad Street went up in flames. Four people were in the home when it caught fire. Three of the people in the home made it out but one did not.

Causey took the opportunity to encourage everyone to check their smoke detectors and fire alarms.

Capt. Chris Walls of the New Bern Fire Department said you should always make sure everyone in your home recognizes the alarm sound. If you need help installing one, checking it or changing the batteries, the fire department can help.

“Smoke detectors are vital to protect you from a fire,” Walls said. “They allow you time to recognize hey there’s something going on and work to get yourself and everyone else out of the structure.”

Walla also said it’s a good idea to make a safety plan with the people you live with, so everyone is accounted for in an emergency situation.