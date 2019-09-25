Live Now
Gov. candidate Dan Forest to debut plan to make NC ‘#1 military-friendly state’ in New Bern

New Bern

Dan Forest for Gov. Facebook page

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – On Thursday in New Bern Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who is a candidate for Governor, will announce his first policy proposal to make NC “The Nation’s #1 military-friendly state.”

The campaign event will take place on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at the Emerald Golf Club, located at 5000 Clubhouse Drive.

At the event, Forest will meet with active and retired military members and their families, and will formally announce and explain his policy proposal that aims to make North Carolina the most military-friendly state in the U.S.

You can click here to read more details on that proposal on Dan Forest’s campaign website.

