NEW BERN, NC – On Thursday, September 14th, the North Carolina Symphony will be on the South Lawn of Tryon Palace for a special performance to welcome its new music director to the New Bern community.

Carlos Miguel Prieto was appointed as the Symphony’s next music director in early 2022, to begin with the 2022-2023 season. Prieto grew up in Mexico City but attended a summer camp on North Carolina’s coast when he was 10 and fell in love with the state.

He is a distinguished conductor with an international career spanning more than 20 years and is celebrated worldwide for his collaborative style, charismatic conducting and expressive interpretations. Through the years, Prieto has led the North Carolina Symphony in a range of adventurous programs featuring works by Anna Clyne, Gabriela Ortiz, and many others. He is also known for premiering and personally commissioning works by composers of the Americas and for his efforts to foster cultural exchange through music. Prieto was recognized by Musical America as their 2019 Conductor of the Year.

The program for this special performance includes John Williams’ Love Theme from Superman, Bernstein’s West Side Story, James P. Johnson’s The Charleston, The Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book, and many other favorites.

The performance is free to attend and begins at 7 p.m. Tryon Palace gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and there will be a security bag check at all gates. Please bring your chairs or blankets. No alcohol or smoking is allowed on the grounds during this event.