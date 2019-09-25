NCDOT awards contract to upgrade 5 miles of U.S. Hwy. 70 in Craven County

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – The NC Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that it has awarded a contract to upgrade five miles of U.S. Hwy. 70 in Craven County to interstate standards.



NCDOT officials said the contract, worth more than $203 million, will eliminate the existing signalized intersections on U.S. 70 at Williams Road, Airport Road, Grantham Road, Taberna Way and Thurman Road in James City by taking U.S. 70 over these side roads, and providing access to U.S. 70 via on-ramps and off-ramps.



Right-of-way acquisition is expected to start in 2020 and construction is expected to start the following year, with estimated completion of this portion in the fall of 2023, according to NCDOT.

This latest project is part of NCDOT’s plan to upgrade U.S. 70 to Interstate 42, linking Raleigh and Morehead City. NCODT said Interstate 42, when complete, will be a faster route to the central part of the coast, and will serve as a faster potential evacuation route for residents to head west during hurricane evacuations.