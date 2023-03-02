NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Grab your wallets, book lovers. Craven County is hosting a book sale.

The Spring 2023 Big Book Sale, hosted by the Friends of New Bern-Craven County Public Library, started today. Today’s sale is only for library members, but an application is available to fill out at the door.

The rest of the weekend’s sale is open to everyone. They will be open 9 am-5 pm Friday and Saturday, and noon-3 pm on Sunday. Hardcover books are $3, large paperbacks are $2 and regular paperbacks are $1.

Sunday will be a special day where you can fill a paper bag with everything from puzzles to books for only $5.

“We do a lot to promote literacy throughout the community, as well as the outreach efforts of the New Bern Public Library and help fund all the various library programs and events,” said Joanne Straight, the president of Friends of the New Bern-Craven County Public Library. “So the funds from their purchases help us be able to do those things.”

In addition, the Craven-Pamlico Regional Book and Tech Mobile will be at 1125 Pinetree Drive in New Bern on Saturday.