New ‘Bear Tracks’ coming to parts of New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of New Bern continues to add new “Bear Tracks” around the city.

The $250,000 project this year will repair several sidewalks and add six new ones. This is part of the city’s Master Pedestrian Plan, focusing on building new pathways for people.

City officials said this will help provide connectivity between intersections.

“It’s kind of helped the city become a safer community, pedestrian-friendly community,” said Matt Montayne, Director of Public Works for the City of New Bern. “We budget dollars every year for sidewalks, improvements, we also budget for street improvement projects.”

New sidewalks will be added on roads like Trent, Spencer Avenue and Cedar Street. Public Works employees plan to have them finished by the end of June.