‘New beginnings sometimes are just necessary;’ New Bern women’s transitional home being demolished, making way for new build

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Nine on Your Side has been keeping up with a special home out of New Bern which has a mission to help house women coming out of prison. Now, board members in charge of the project have some updates.

It’s called “My Sister’s House,” and it is meant to help transition women out of prison and back into society. However, after a comprehensive report was done on the home, there are some major developments that some are describing as a blessing in disguise.

A home that’s seen the New Bern community grow, is now making way for growth itself.

“524 Roundtree St. will be their address to begin a new, a new beginning for the ladies and new beginning for us,” said Bonita Simmons, executive director for Tried by Fire.

Simmons says, after the report was completed, a decision was made to demolish the home.

“The demolition is not a failure, because it allows us to rebuild and to rebuild like we envision it to be,” said Simmons.

Volunteer Coordinator Deedra Durocher says it was a necessary decision to keep these women safe.

“The floor and the ceiling were gone,” said Durocher. “The more we exposed the expected good bones the more we found out how seriously damaged those bones were.”

Noting that even with the demolition and the rebuild, the donors for the project are standing right there with them.

“It’s been important right from the beginning that we are transparent with the community, the neighborhood but also with our donors and grant agencies,” said Durocher.

Both saying that this new beginning will make the world of difference for these ladies needing their help.

“Without a vision, people Parrish. Our vision now is more broadened because we can have everything, we want these ladies to have,” said Simmons.

The demolition of the home was scheduled for Monday, September 13. Organizers said this type of home for these women is one of the only of its kind across seven counties, noting that they can’t wait to get to work.