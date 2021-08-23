New Bern airport doesn’t get grant that would have been used for flights to DC

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Coastal Carolina Regional Airport did not get the grant through the state Department of Transportation to begin flights to and from Washington, D.C.

That doesn’t mean the airport isn’t still trying.

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport Business Manager Eric Litchfield said he’s in talks with airlines about offering flights to and from Dulles International Airport in D.C. He said these flights would be a win-win situation for the airport and Eastern North Carolina.

“We were very disappointed that we didn’t win this grant, but we’re very excited about the position the airport is in today, because having gone through this process once, we’ve developed new communications channels and we’ve developed new partnerships that are going to help the airport,” Litchfield said.

Litchfield said the airport is starting to collaborate more with local businesses to grow air service in New Bern.