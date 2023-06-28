NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Planning on traveling anytime soon? Coastal Carolina Regional Airport is partnering with the Transportation Safety Administration to offer precheck to residents in New Bern and surrounding areas this week.

The pre-check event runs until Friday at the Fire and Rescue Building at the airport. You can go between 9 am and noon or 1 to 5 pm. Those who wish to participate must fill out an online form.

Airport Director Andrew Shorter said the process is quick, takes about five minutes and will save travelers hours of waiting in the future in TSA lines.

“You don’t have to divest of all your personal items. Your computer can stay in your bag, your liquids, creams, gels and aerosols can stay in your bag.,” Shorter said. “You can keep your shoes on and then walk through the detector.”

For those interested, airport officials say to park in the short-term parking lot and those who participate will get their parking validated.