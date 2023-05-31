NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An apartment complex that sustained damage from Hurricane Florence might be demolished.

Trent Court Apartments, buildings that are managed by the New Bern Housing Authority, had several units condemned due to flood damage from the 2018 storm. Their current plan is to demolish 13 of the 30 apartment buildings, which house 108 apartment units.

Multiple agencies are coming together to make this possible. Officials have said the demolition of Trent Court is needed.

“From empirical data, they have flooded so many times that FEMA does not want to put money back into those buildings,” said Dana Outlaw, the New Bern Housing Authority commissioner and mayor when Florence hit.

The hope is to replace all the buildings after Trent Court is demolished with new affordable and mixed-income units.

“Housing is a right for all citizens. Everyone deserves to have a decent space and affordable place to live, regardless of their income status,” said Tiffany Askew, New Bern Housing Authority executive director.

Current residents will be relocated. The project will be developed in phases. A start date on the project will depend on approval from various agencies.