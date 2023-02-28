NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of New Bern will be starting a new project soon.

The Duffyfield Community is an area that doesn’t have a natural means of drainage from storms. The project aims to improve the quality of water before it goes into the Neuse River and to move stormwater quickly before it floods in the streets and neighborhoods.

The project has received $2.5 million in funding from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and the North Carolina Department of Emergency Management. The city council was meeting Tuesday night to decide if they were going to accept the funding, which they were expected to do.

Other areas the project will improve are stormwater management, by improving the Biddle Street Pond and Pump Station. They also hope to construct wetlands that have the capacity to hold more than two million gallons of stormwater.