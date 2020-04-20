New Bern bed and breakfast gives back during COVID-19

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The coronavirus is leading many people to go the extra mile to help their neighbors.

A New Bern business is opening up its doors to people on the front line of the pandemic.

The Aerie, a bed and breakfast, has nine rooms.

The pandemic is preventing tourists from staying there.

The owners are making an offer to healthcare workers who need a clean place to stay to keep from infecting their families.

The owners say the idea came from the national initiative going on at hotels across the country.

“We haven’t been here that long and this community has embraced us from the beginning,” said Beth Blackwelder, co-owner of The Aerie. “If we can give back in any small way, we will.”

Beth is a former nurse and has a daughter who is a nurse on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says her and her husband truly understand the sacrifices health care providers make.

“We should do this. We can do it. We’ve got the time. So, why not?” said John Blackwelder, co-owner of The Aerie.

An employee of The Aeire has also started making masks for members of the New Bern community who need them.

She’s made over 100 so far.