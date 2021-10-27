New Bern Board of Aldermen vote to redraw wards based on census report

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern’s Board of Aldermen will now redraw its wards after a unanimous vote to approve redistricting Tuesday night.

This now completes the city’s redistricting project, which began after the 2020 national census numbers were complete.

Alice Wilson, GIS manager for the City of New Bern, said the wards were redrawn after listening to public comment and making adjustments based on discussions. The decision also allows the election process for city officials to begin in December, rathr than having to wait until January.

“So we were lucky that we were able to finish a little ahead of time so that we can now have more boundaries that we in place that people can kind of get an idea and maybe start thinking about whether or not they want to run,” Wilson said.

Wilson also said it’s great to have the project finished so now the aldermen can move on to new things the city has in store.