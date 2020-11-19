Boutique relocates, still providing help for domestic violence victims

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Helping Hands Boutique has new a place to call home. The store relocated from James City to New Bern this week.

The store serves as the primary fundraising engine for the Coastal Women’s Shelter, which is a place for domestic violence victims. The agency offers services and programs to help survivors live and move past the abuse they suffered.

The Helpings Hands Boutique is a thrift store. Its revenue pays for programs like the shelter’s 24-hour crisis line, monthly support groups and transportation.

Shelter executive director Tova Hairston said the number of people helped by her organization is growing every year. She said it’s because of their strategy.

“We have a multitude of people that we can offer, but if nobody knows the work that we do, and they don’t know the services that are available, then they’re not able to take advantage and we can’t do the work in the way that we need to do it,” said Hairston.

The store is also useful to survivors who may be transitioning into new homes or roles in their lives. Items inside the store are given to survivors to prepare them for that next step, free of charge.

The shelter does have a crisis hotline. It’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 252-638-5995.