New Bern business owners have positive outlook in 2021

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern is trying new ways to boost its local businesses in 2021.

The city saw its shares of struggles last year as the coronavirus pandemic raged.

“We really find out what we’re made of in times like this,” said Judy B Johnson, owner of Living Well Down East.

Johnson is thankful her business was deemed essential when others shut their doors. She saw a bump in customers as health became a top priority.

“We really had a lot of folks coming in looking to improve their immune systems, improving their diets overall, just trying to find healthier options,” said Johnson.

Other businesses weren’t so lucky.

“We did stay open the whole time, but it was quite a practice and one that I would prefer not to go through again,” said Michael Lentz.

Lentz kept his restaurant afloat with takeout orders for two months.

“We’re doing our best to try and be healthy. We don’t want to be a part of crisis, we want to be a part of the solution,” said Lentz.

Lentz is continuing the takeout option and curb service for customers. Johnson is, too, even making house calls to deliver products to customers close to her store.

“We try to be as supportive of everyone as we possibly can,” said Johnson.

Johnson and Lentz also say another saving grace was the efforts by Swiss Bear to get people in to the downtown area.

They say the outdoor street dining and “Mumfest” helped them get more customers through their doors and helped them keep their doors open through tougher parts of the pandemic.