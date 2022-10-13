NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Some people in New Bern like to call October, “Mum Month,” because of all the festivities happening.

The main event, MumFest, brought nearly 50,000 to the city, and local businesses saw the impacts.

“(Last) Saturday was booming,” said Lyndsay Sims, co-owner of Mitchell Hardware. “We saw a lot of familiar faces, but also a lot of new people.”

“We actually do very well,” said Ellen Prince, owner of Blue Magnolia. “Especially on the Friday before because locals like to come into town, so we had a really good Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”

Although the MumFest weekend wrapped up, there’s still several events happening to bring people to town.



“We’re hoping we’re going to get more this weekend because people will stay in the hotels, eat in the restaurants and that’s great for our economy,” said Dr. Ann Marie Byrd, events director for MumFest.

The fun will continue with the MumFest concert this Friday, and MumFeast on Oct. 21-22.

“On Friday our headliner this year is Jimmie Allen, who just won a CMA for best new artist,” Byrd said. “And if you’re a person and you say, ‘oh I didn’t really want to go to MumFest because the crowds, or parking,’ MumFeast is your event. It’s our food, wine art and music weekend.”

With three weeks of fun events, it’s a time of year New Bern business owners always look forward to.

“I like that they spread it out three weekends in October,” Sims said. “We just had a lady come in today who said I stopped at MumFest and didn’t have time to shop, and she came back today. So just having the people come in gets that exposure to downtown that they might not have had before.”

You can buy tickets to the MumFest concert, here. And click here, for a full list of MumFeast festivities.

