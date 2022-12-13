NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of New Bern paid special recognition to the New Bern High School football team after they won the Class 4-A state title last Friday.

New Bern beat Grimsley, 40-28, last Friday at Kenan Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. It’s the team’s fourth state title since 1972 and the first since 2014.

The energy of the team winning it all hasn’t stopped since Friday. You could feel it during a special parade held on Tuesday that was held in downtown New Bern and ended at Union Point Park.

“(They would say) we’re going 16 and 0 this year. So I mean, it’s definitely a great, great journey for our guys,” New Bern football coach Torrey Nowell said. “And that’s a lot of hard work, and they’ve been around each other for a while now.

“And I’m definitely thankful that we got the opportunity to represent the community.”