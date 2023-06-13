NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A week of celebrations leading up to Juneteenth continued Tuesday in New Bern.

The celebrations began last Friday with an art walk. On Tuesday, there was a community kickball tournament and health day. On Saturday, there will be a festival and parade in the Five Points Community.

Those with Juneteenth of New Bern said that each year the celebration grows.

“Saturday is our huge celebration, it’s a culmination of all the things that happened throughout the week coming together here right at Five Points,” said Talina Massey, Juneteenth of New Bern. “It’s going to be a parade and festival. Parade starts at 11. Festival starts at 12.”

There are also plans to create a Juneteenth bear at the corner of Broad and Roundtree Streets in honor of the holiday in the coming months.