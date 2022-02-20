New Bern church makes major donation

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Centenary United Methodist Church is donating $25,000 to the Methodist Home for Children in Craven County.

The donation will be used to create scholarships for students studying at the Volt Center and Craven Community College.

“Methodist homes for children has been an important part of Methodism in North Carolina for almost a century,” said Tom Greener, lead pastor of Centenary United Methodist Church. “Centenary has been a partner in that ministry throughout that time. And we believe very strongly in the importance of investing in young people in our community helping people to reach their fullest potential and offering that hand up rather than a handout.”

This is the first of four grants the church will give to different organizations as part of its celebration of 250 years of serving New Bern.