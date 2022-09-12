NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s a chance to speak to your local community leaders.

The New Bern Police Department will be hosting the 25th session of the Citizens Police Academy starting September 21. This event will allow citizens to learn about the department’s operations, get an informed perspective, and open up about community concerns.

The department hopes to use this as a chance to increase communications between the community. The academy consists of ten sessions on Wednesday evenings from 6-9 pm from September 21 through November 30.

For more information on the event, click here.