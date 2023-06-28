NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Board of Aldermen on Tuesday approved an amended classification pay plan for city employees for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

At the Board of Aldermen meeting on June 13, the board approved a 3% cost of living, or COLA, adjustment. The meeting on Tuesday finalized that decision.

Every employee for the City of New Bern will get the salary adjustment. City officials say they have more than 400 positions across all of their departments, from Public Works to the police department. Everyone will see a bump in pay. This increase helps keep their pay competitive.

“As market prices adjust, as inflation rises, so must your salaries because everyone is feeling that pinch of additional prices on retail goods, on services, on programs,” said City of New Bern Public Information Officer Colleen Roberts.

On average, city employees will see about a $2,000 increase in their annual salary before taxes. The revised classification pay plan with the 3% COLA adjustment goes into effect this Saturday.