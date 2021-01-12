New Bern city leaders joining others in ENC demanding better internet from Suddenlink

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern city leaders say they’ve had it with unreliable internet in their area, and it’s time to take action.

New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw was set to present a letter written to North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and the state General Assembly at Tuesday night’s Board of Aldermen meeting. He and others want a faster and safer internet connection for the area through Suddenlink.

Outlaw believes the only service provider in the New Bern area is not holding up its end of the deal. After years of trying to solve the problem with the provider, Outlaw said Tuesday they’ve gotten nowhere.

“I am going to do everything I can in 2021 to make sure the opportunities for safety, to be able to make a health care call … this is not just in the city limits of New Bern, this is River Bend, this is Trent Woods, this is Fairfield Harbor. These folks are isolated,” Outlaw said.

Leaders in Kinston, Washington and Tarboro are also set to send similar letters to state leaders or, in the case of Washington, have already done so.