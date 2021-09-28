New Bern city leaders to discuss proposed redistricting plans

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern city leaders were scheduled to discuss their proposed redistricting plans Tuesday during their regular Board of Aldermen meeting.

Mayor Dana Outlaw said they want to give the public the opportunity to voice their concerns and ask questions about the redistricting of ward boundaries. He also said they want to be sure they are in compliance with the Justice Department and following the 1965 Voting Rights Act sections 2 and 5.

“We want to make sure that all the public, the citizens, get an opportunity to ask any questions about the redistricting plan, the ward boundaries.”

Outlaw said he is unsure how many community members will be present at the meeting, but he encourages all that have concerns or questions to come. Handheld maps of the proposed plans were available at the West New Bern Recreation Center, City Hall, Craven-Pamlico Regional Library, and Customer and Payment Services (CAPS).

The map is also available on the New Bern website.

Outlaw said he hopes this plan is expedited because they want to get it finished before the elections. Once the ward boundaries are approved, they can continue with elections in March.

Outlaw says it’s difficult to determine when the official plan is decided, it depends on how many community members have concerns and the board of aldermen all agree on a plan.