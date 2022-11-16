NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Once more with feeling.

The New Bern Civic Theatre is bringing back another showtime of the musical “The Producers” on Saturday. Originally, showtimes on Friday and Saturday came and tickets sold out quickly. So another show will take place at 2 p.m.

The New Bern Civic Center is located at 414 Pollock St.

The musical is based on the 1967 Mel Brooks movie and has won 12 Tony awards. The musical is about two people who attempt to make a Broadway flop that ends up becoming a success.

Gabriel Figueredo, who stars as Leo Bloom, is a Marine stationed at Camp LeJeune. He said in a press release the show uses humor to approach difficult topics while also skewering the Nazi leader.

“This show is about making people laugh from terrible historical events, and that’s something everyone can get behind,” Figueredo said. “It doesn’t downplay the significance of those events but rather, in a satirical way, takes away all its power. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and then you’ll cry from laughing.”

To buy tickets, click here or you can buy tickets at the box office.