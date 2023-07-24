NEW BERN, N.C. — The North Carolina Film Festival is an all-day event happening this Saturday and showcasing selected films by North Carolina filmmakers and other cinema artists from around the world.

The Athens Theatre, originally built for Vaudeville tours and silent movies in the early 1900s, is a fitting venue for the screenings. Categories include; features, shorts, documentaries, animation, and music videos to name a few. Tickets to the festival are in the form of a $25 All-Day Festival Pass guaranteeing an assigned seat good throughout the entire event including the awards ceremony.

The pass holder can come and go anytime from the first screening at 10 AM through to the awards ceremony at 9:10 PM. A screening schedule and tickets are available at: https://www.ncfilmfestival.com/ or https://newberncivictheatre.org/.

Justin Yates, a local ENC resident, is the President of Eno River Media responsible for organizing the festival. Yates hopes to continue growing the North Carolina Film Festival into an event that not only features top-tier independent films but also serves as a destination that draws visitors into downtown New Bern annually.

The infrastructure is ideal for the festival with The Athens Theatre within a block from a variety of shops, galleries, and restaurants. Festival pass holders can choose the films they want to view then step out for a meal or a stretch in between screenings. It makes for a great day in New Bern celebrating the arts and enjoying the charm of the historic downtown.