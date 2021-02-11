New Bern Civic Theatre preps for a post-COVID reopening

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Workers at the New Bern Civic Theatre are making plans for a post-pandemic revival as more people get vaccinated. Managers say they’re ready to have their audiences back.

“I think just like the rest of the world we are taking it step by step, day by day,” said Angelina Doyle, executive director of the New Bern Civic Theatre.

The theatre will soon have people back in its seats. Doyle says it’s been difficult seeing their stage darkened so long.

“We are unable to do what we do best which is engage the community, get people thinking and feeling and all of those wonderful things that come with live performances,” said Doyle.

Doyle gets emotional when thinking of the support of season ticket holders and the community. Without them, she doesn’t know if the theater would have survived.

“They understand the situation, and they get that it’s out of our control, and they understand that for us to continue what we are doing we have to be able to keep our doors open so our season ticket holders graciously donated their tickets instead of asking for refunds. It was amazing, just amazing,” said Doyle.

The theatre received more than $100,000 in donations last year. Now her hopes are on the return of live shows in late spring if people get their COVID-19 vaccination shots.

“For the future, with the vaccines coming out and with everything kind of coming to a level, we are hopeful that by this spring we will be able to open to a larger capacity and put on a production which is what we really want to do,” said Doyle.

Doyle said the community’s support has been overwhelming during the pandemic and says she is ready to get volunteers working and shows back on stage.