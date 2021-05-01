New Bern community comes together to highlight resources, strengths

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — “We’re here to give back to our community, and help our community help us,” Donnell Bryant said.

The Community Resource Fair held Saturday highlighted the strengths of the Duffyfield community.

“This is real meaningful for me because this is my community. this is where I started cutting hair, 38 years ago,” Bryant said.

Bryant cuts hair and teaches at Craven Community College. He was at the event with some of his students offering free haircuts

“This is one of my students, this is helping him get hands-on, with these types of events,” said Bryant.

He was thrilled to see the amount of people who showed up at the event.

“I love it. If you could see my heart right now it defiantly be smiling,” Bryant said.

Another person whose heart was also smiling was Ethel Sampson.

“It makes me feel so glad,” said Sampson.

Sampson and her daughter, Barbara, have lived in the area for years. Her husband was former Craven County Commissioner Johnnie Sampson Jr., who passed away from COVID-19 last year.

“We’re trying to get the community involved in their own area and let them know there’s good things that’s coming out of our community,” said Barbara Sampson.

The fair was also looking to connect residents with leadership roles, like being block captain.

Charles Benjamin is one of those block captains. He explains the role.

“Cleaning it up, letting people know what type of resources are available to them, and it’s just about taking pride in where you live,” said Benjamin.

He says there’s one message he wants people from the east to take away from today’s event.

“That we all need each other. the more live we share the better we’ll be as a community,” Benjamin said.

===

Follow Victoria Holmes on Twitter @VicAntHol

Stay up to date at Facebook.com/VictoriaHolmesTV