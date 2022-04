NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) — The New Bern-Craven County Public Library will be hosting a spring book this Friday and Saturday.

Members will get early access starting Thursday evening from 4-7 p.m. Applications will be available at the door. The library will be asking New Bern residents to sign a petition requesting a newly expanded library.

The book sale event will take place at the Family Life Center of Saint Paul Catholic Church from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.