NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — This weekend is the start of New Bern’s annual summer concert series.

This is the fifth year for Footloose on the Neuse. New Bern Parks and Recreation is hoping for a big turnout. City officials said that they expect around a few hundred to a couple of thousand people to attend, depending on the weather.

Union Point Park had some renovations in anticipation of the annual series. New electrical infrastructure for food vendors and improved stormwater infrastructure like larger pipe sizes to reduce flooding were installed.

“It’s just a great time here, you know, here in the park on the beautiful Trent and Neuse Rivers. We’ll be providing food vendors and having great music and you can just enjoy the evening with your family and friends,” said Kari Warren, the New Bern director of Parks and Recreation.

The event starts at 6:30 on Friday at Union Point Park. The first band to play will be the Carolina Dreamers. Friday is the kickoff to eight weeks of free concerts.

Coolers are not allowed and pets must be on a leash. Bringing a blanket or chair to sit on is encouraged.