New Bern doctor first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in the East

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — CarolinaEast Medical Center is leading the charge against COVID-19 in eastern North Carolina, vaccinating the first group of health care workers on Wednesday.

“It has been hard for everybody,” said Dr. Mike Somers, director of the emergency department.

Doctors at CarolinaEast said this could be the beginning of the end for the virus.

“The fact that we’re all doing this together, and we’ve gotten through this crisis together, and that we may be seeing the end, that’s just really exciting,” said Somers.

Health care workers are hoping the vaccine means the fight against COVID is coming to a close. Somers has seen the virus first-hand inside his emergency room.

“We’ve felt it as the front line, but it was also in the community, and it has just affected the whole area,” said Somers.

Somers was one of 16 CarolinaEast employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday. Dr. Roy Everett was the first.

“I work in an environment where I’m around COVID patients every day of the week, and, quite frankly, it was like playing Russian roulette for the past eight months,” said Everett, the intensive care unit medical director. “I was happy to get this vaccine.”

These doctors say they could barely feel the tiny, .3 milliliter shot. Everett said COVID is the thing that can destroy your life, not this vaccine.

“It is safe to take, and it is just a minor side effect, and no risk of death,” said Everett.

Everett is looking forward to the time when the vaccine is available to everyone, so the masks can come off for good.

“One small shot for man, one giant shot for New Bern,” said Everett.

Hospital leaders are spending the next six days vaccinating CarolinaEast’s first group of frontline workers. They’re still waiting for the second set of Pfizer vaccine doses. Those have to be administered within 21 days of the first vaccine.