NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Junior League of Greater New Bern on Saturday helped ease the stress of getting a prom dress for high school students in the area with the third annual Prom Boutique.

Junior League of Greater New Bern President Allison Hinnant said this was their biggest year yet and collected more than 300 dresses.

“We have been blessed by the community of New Bern; they donated every single dress out here. All of these dresses 100% donated, and it is just a great opportunity to bring local high school girls together to pick out dresses, have fun with their friends,” Hinnant said.

High school students bustled in and out of the doors of the Epiphany School of Global Studies, many leaving with a gown in one hand and shoes in the other.

Those with the Junior League said they gave out 96 free dresses to students in the area.

Hinnant said this boutique was a community effort, with businesses donating raffle items like restaurant and hair salon gift cards, all to enhance the prom experience for the high schoolers.

“The community has really come together to bring this event together. It wouldn’t be what it is without New Bern,” Hinnant said.

Many students said they found the dress of their dreams and are grateful for the boutique.

“As girls, we all love putting on a dress and feeling pretty and dressing up and I think a lot of prom dresses are always so expensive, so it’s really nice to have something like this where everyone can come and can feel pretty,” said one of the students who was shopping.

“All these prom dresses are very beautiful, I think I’m leaving with mine, I’m leaving with mine,” said another student.

The only people more excited than the high schoolers were the Junior League members.

“I have been giddy all day, it has been next-level excitement just to see these girls because it feels like you’re at prom again, so it just brings you back to that excitement, and just seeing the glow on these girls’ faces, it is heartwarming. It’s hard to describe,” said Hinnant.