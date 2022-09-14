NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to listen and be entertained.

On October 2, the event Music and Illusion show will be held at 2102 South Glenburnie Road in New Bern.

The event will feature the magician Carl Michael, Master of Illusion who was also featured on Americas got Talent and the Nashville artist Tom Yankton who’s played with various bands like Chicago, Journey and Rascal Flatts.

This event is to support the Realize U 252, a men’s recovery residence in Craven County. Tickets are $15. The event will have food and beverages for purchase. The event doors open at 3 pm and the show begins at 4 pm.