NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coastal Coalition for Substance Awareness & Prevention will be hosting the Trauma-Informed Summit on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center.

This free event will have CCSAP bringing in experts in the field to offer trauma-informed training for schools and law enforcement.

Multiple speakers from the NC Resilient & Learning Project and international expert trainer Becky Haas will be teaching about trauma training, with Haas specifically detailing the trauma-informed police training that is on the rise.

Lunch and snacks will be provided by Posh Nosh. The event will be held at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center located at 203 South Front Street.