NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) -The Prostate Cancer Support Group of Craven County is having an event on Sept. 8.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and will be held at The Flame restaurant in New Bern with breakfast served. Congressman Greg Murphy will be at the event to discuss an initiative to fund prostate cancer research.

Other speakers like Adam Webb, Senator Thom Tillis’s representative, will give a speech about new treatments for prostate cancer.