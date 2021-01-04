New Bern Facebook group looks to ‘mob’ different local businesses with lots of support during pandemic

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a group of people in New Bern “mobbing” businesses as a way to support them during the pandemic.

The group is called “The New Bern Cash Mob.” It started early last month on Facebook, but already has almost 2,400 members.

Each Monday, members vote to decide which business they’ll support. Wednesdays are set for “mob hits.” That means the members all buy that business’ food, products, services or gift cards that day.

“As long as people want to do it, let’s keep doing it,” said Sarah Evans, the New Bern Cash Mob creator. “There’s plenty of businesses to continue this on for a long time, and new businesses are opening up all the time.”

The group switches each week between retail stores and restaurants to “overwhelm” them in the best way possible.