NEW BERN, NC — New Bern Fire-Rescue and Police are joining forces with

the American Red Cross in the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive set for Thursday, July 20th at

the Knights of Columbus, 1125 Pinetree Drive.

The event lasts from 7:30 am — 5:30 pm. This battle pits fire and police against each other to see who can recruit the most blood donors. Summer is often a time when blood donations dip, but this year is particularly challenging as many Americans resume summer activity after more than a year of limited events and travel.

The American Red Cross and the City’s first responder agencies encourage the community to

donate lifesaving blood this summer. Together, we can make a difference and help refuel the

blood supply.

The Red Cross has collected about 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed over the last two

months. When fewer people answer the call to donate, the blood supply shrinks – and that could

mean blood products aren’t ready for hospital staff to reach for in emergencies.

Join us on Thursday, July 20th at the Knights of Columbus. Give blood to help save lives and

cast your vote to help decide the winner – fire or police! All eligible donors will receive a Battle of the Badges T-shirt (while supplies last) along with snacks, food and beverages donated by New Bern restaurants.

Donors who give now will help stock the shelves for the rest of the summer season. Schedule

an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App,

visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and

use sponsor code: City of New Bern.



To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other

forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most

states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are

in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With

RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online,

on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow

the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App