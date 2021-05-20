New Bern gang member sentenced for drug distribution

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A known gang member in New Bern was sentenced Wednesday for the distribution of cocaine, crack, heroin and meth.

Jajuan Rashad Harrell pled guilty on Dec. 28, 2020 to one charge of distribution of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 114 months (9 years and 6 months).

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Harrell distributed several drugs during operations conducted by law enforcement in Pamlico County. These controlled purchases happened over a year’s time, in which Harrell sold cocaine, cocaine base (crack), heroin, and methamphetamine. Investigators conducted these operations as part of a larger effort by state and federal authorities to root out drug activity in Pamlico County.

G. Norman Acker III, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement. The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the District Attorney’s Office for the Prosecutorial District 4 assisted with the investigation of the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys J.D. Koesters and Lucy Brown prosecuted the case.