New Bern Gift Expo, Fall Home Expo returning to Riverfront Convention Center

NEW BERN, N.C. — The annual Gift Expo + Fall Home Expo returns to the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center in downtown New Bern on Dec. 11-12.

Hours for the event are 10 am – 4 pm each day. Admission is $3.

The expo, presented by Made in NC, will fill the Convention Center with over 100 vendors showcasing their products and services. Find hundreds of unique gift ideas and shopping for the entire family – including your pets. You will also be able to explore the Home Expo for your next remodeling or home decorating project. There will also be exclusive show specials, discounts and giveaways.

Colonial Capital Humane Society is hosting a Pet Adoption event on Saturday and Sunday. You can also participate in the Holiday Scavenger Hunt to win grocery gift cards.

For event information visit www.NCExpos.com or follow us on Facebook @NCExposLLC.