New Bern group creates art piece to showcase Sexual Violence Awareness Month

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Promise Place in New Bern wants people to start a conversation about sexual violence through art.

The group created an art installment across the Craven County Courthouse. It’s a group of figures painted in teal, blue and purple to show how issues like sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence overlap.

One of the exhibit creators, Candice Parker, said it represents the voices of the victims. She wants the art to give people hope and to stop and think.

“Start the talk,” Parker said. “If you have a loved one, a friend, a family member or yourself who has been a victim of sexual violence, it’s OK to address what’s happening and start the conversation.”

Parker said if you want to advocate or help Promise Place, you can volunteer, share advocacy information and resources on social media and offer people that might be struggling in your life a safe space to talk.