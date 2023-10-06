NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Friday night kicks off week eight of the high school football season.

Touchdown Friday Week 8 schedule

Friday nights are always exciting for teams here in Eastern North Carolina. New Bern High School is looking for a fresh start after learning earlier this week that last year’s state championship title was stripped.

After this week’s announcement, many people weren’t sure what would come next this season for the Bears. But, they are set to take on Northside-Jacksonville in New Bern for the last home game Friday.

This all comes as Craven County Schools announced earlier this week that the NC High School Athletic Association was forcing the football program to forfeit all of last year’s games, including their state championship win.

We talked with fans and community members throughout the week who were all disappointed with the news. Regardless of the decision though, fans are hoping this year’s team stays ready to go for the rest of the season.

“We’re just we’re going to try to keep keep these guys focused, because we’ve got senior night, Friday night out there, and just try to keep them positive. And then we go to D H. Conley and JH Rose to finish up the year,” said New Bern fan Jonathan Davis. “And I think that’s all you can do. Just try to stay positive and play with what you got on the field.”

The Bears are 5-1 so far this season. The team is on probation this year by the NCHSAA. That simply means that they will be watching the team a little closer. At this time, school officials aren’t sure if the probation could have any impact on this year’s games so far.

Kick-off starts at 7 p.m. Friday for New Bern’s Senior Night.