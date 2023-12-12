NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern is announcing a new Fire Chief.

The City of New Bern has hired Damien Locklear who comes from Kinston where he served as Fire Chief of the City of Kinston Department Fire and Rescue. His first day will be Jan. 8 and he will be formally introduced at the Board of Aldermen meeting on Jan. 9.

He is a certified EMT, Fire and Life Safety Educatory, Technical Resourcer, HAZMAT Level I, Firefighter and Fire Officer among several other certifications and training.

“Mr. Locklear has a strong foundation in emergency management and response. He demonstrates an ability to adapt to change and has a focused attention to detail. We are excited about the vision he has for the future of New Bern Fire-Rescue,” said Foster Hughes, City Manager.